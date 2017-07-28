Police concern over missing 15-year-old

Police are concerned for missing teenager Ashley Butler from Hailsham.

They say the 15-year-old was last seen in the area on Thursday (July 27) at 12.45pm.

He is described as white, 6ft tall, of slim build, with short blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt, a black and orange hooded top, black jogging bottoms and trainers.

He is believed to be in the Hailsham or Eastbourne areas, say police.

If you have any information on Ashley’s whereabouts please report online quoting reference 601 of 27/07.