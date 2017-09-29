Police concern for missing Eastbourne man

Police are concerned for an Eastbourne man who has gone missing.

Adrian Lott was last seen at home on Upper Avenue at 1.30am on Thursday (September 28) but had left home by 8.30am, according to Sussex Police.

The 60-year-old is white, 5’ 4” with thinning grey hair and a beard and was wearing a brown bag with a union jack on it, a grey top and jeans, a police spokesperson said.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to contact police online quoting serial 1445 of 28/09.