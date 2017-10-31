Police carry out drugs raids as part of major organised crime crackdown in Eastbourne

Police carried out two drugs raids at Eastbourne addresses as part of a major crackdown yesterday (Monday).

The co-ordinated series of operations – supported by the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit (SEROCU) and the National Crime Agency (NCA) – disrupted lines of drug supply from London, known as ‘County Lines’.

This comes as a huge police presence including a police helicopter was seen in the Cornfield Road and Gildredge Road areas of the town centre yesterday and today.

Police say after the warrants across East Sussex there were eight arrests, seizures of more than £10,000 cash and what are believed to be quantities of heroin and crack cocaine – the exact amounts and street value of which are still being assessed.

And the police activity developed intelligence which resulted in at least 10 of the current ‘County Lines’ being disrupted on the same day.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Rayland of Sussex Police said, “This is not a new phenomenon and is not confined to Sussex.

“London affiliated gangs have been seeking to establish drug distribution in Sussex and elsewhere in the South East for several years, although activity has increased in the past two or three years, sometimes involving the use or threat of violence.

“Whilst there is no official definition, typical ‘County Lines’ activity involves an organised crime group from a large urban area travelling to smaller locations, such as a county or coastal towns to sell class A drugs in particular cocaine and heroin.

“The group may challenge an existing group from the local area or another county lines enterprise, which often leads to incidents of violence.

“The name ‘County Lines’ is used because the organised crime group establishes and operates a single telephone number for customers ordering drugs, operated from outside the area, which becomes their ‘brand’.

“Unlike other criminal activities where telephone numbers are changed on a regular basis, these telephone numbers have value so are maintained and protected.

“The organised crime groups tend to use a local property, generally belonging to a vulnerable person, sometimes drug users, as a base for their activities.

“This is known as ‘cuckooing’ and will often happen by force or coercion. In some instances victims have left their homes in fear of violence.

“The areas in Sussex most effected by the drug trade from London are the larger coastal towns, with established drugs markets that can be exploited locally, namely Hastings, Eastbourne, Worthing, Bognor, and Brighton.

“The number of active ‘County Lines’ changes on an often daily basis, as we disrupt them or when they cease to be active for other reasons. but at the moment we are aware of some 25 such lines in Sussex, of which we have disrupted at least ten through this operation.

“Sometimes children and vulnerable adults are involved and we work with local partners to safeguard any vulnerable adults and children, although no children were found during this operation. The most successful safeguarding outcomes have involved multiple agencies, including police, housing authorities, town councils, public health bodies, and charities.

“We will continue to actively target such drug dealing on a forcewide, divisional or district basis wherever it is identified and there have been many successful disruptions, and court convictions of dealers which have received publicity.

“We are determined to continue making Sussex a tough place for these dealers to operate, using a range of options, some of them covert, and also involving our neighbourhood-based Prevent teams.”

In East Sussex in the last six months alone police say officers have arrested 11 men and four boys aged 17 or younger, with London addresses, on suspicion of trafficking controlled drugs.

Over the past several months officers in Eastbourne and Hastings have also made 35 visits to addresses thought to be sites from which drug dealing has been taking place – in some cases this involved multiple visits to the same location.

Anyone who has suspicions or information about drug dealing in their community or wider afield can contact the police at any time online or by calling 101, quoting Project Preclude.

Many sources of further advice and assistance to help combat the harm caused by drugs are available including;

FRANK - Provides straight-talking information about drugs

•Helpline number: 0800 77 66 00

•Website: www.talktofrank.com

Narcotics Anonymous - A self-help group run by recovering addicts. Provides an open discussion on the impact of drugs and family.

•Helpline number: 0300 999 1212

•Website: www.ukna.org

The Samaritans - Offers emotional support 24 hours a day

•Helpline number: 08457 90 90 90 (UK)

•Website: www.samaritans.org

Families Anonymous - Support groups for the family and friends of people with a current, suspected or former drug problem.

•Helpline number: 0845 1200 660

•Website: www.famanon.org.uk

Adfam - A national organisation working with and for families affected by drugs and alcohol

•Email: admin@adfam.org.uk

•Website: www.adfam.org.uk