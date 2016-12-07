Police appeal for witnesses to stabbing on Eastbourne seafront

Police are appealing for witnesses to a stabbing near the pier on Eastbourne seafront on December 2.

Officers were called at around 10pm by paramedics who were treating a 28-year-old local man for stab wounds in Grand Parade.

The victim, who was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, told officers a group of men hit him with glass bottles leaving him with cuts to his back and head.

Detective Constable Charles Ward said, “I would like to speak with anyone who was in the area at the time and who saw any suspicious behaviour near the pier.

“Did you hear a commotion? Or did you see a group of men? The victim suffered a sustained assault but has now been discharged from hospital.

“If you have any information, no matter how insignificant you may think it is, then please get in touch quoting reference 1534 of 02/12.”

Witnesses can email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk.

You can also report online to https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or call 101.