Police appeal for witnesses of assault near Eastbourne station

Police are appealing for two people who alerted officers to an assault in Eastbourne to get in touch.

The pair flagged down a passing patrol at 7.40pm on Wednesday (February 15) to report an incident in Terminus Road, near the railway station.

A 47-year-old man from Lewes was arrested on suspicion of common assault and possession of cocaine.

He was questioned and bailed to return on February 24.

If you are one of the people who alerted police or you witnessed the incident, please email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting serial 1081 of 15/02.