Police appeal for missing vulnerable man with Eastbourne links

Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing a vulnerable man who has links to Eastbourne.

Neil O’Callaghan, 67, was reported missing from West Byfleet, Surrey, at around 7am today (Thursday, January 19).

He is described as being white, around 6ft tall, and of a heavy build.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have seen Neil to contact police as a matter of urgency.

A number of searches are being carried out in the local vicinity and in Weybridge, Surrey, in a bid to locate him.

Any sightings should be reported to Surrey Police on 101 quoting reference number 45170006108.