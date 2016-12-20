Polegate McDonald's becomes first in Sussex to launch new burger range

The McDonald's in Polegate is set to become the first restaurant in Sussex to offer the fast food chain's new premium range of burgers.

Created by McDonald’s food developers and the prestigious Chefs Council, the Signature Collection will only be sale at a handful of restaurants around the UK, including the Polegate branch.

Dave Padmore, local franchisee and owner of the Polegate restaurant said: “I am delighted to bring the Signature Collection to Polegate. All three burgers are a permanent addition to the menu so it really is very special!

"It has had a great response from customers in other areas of the country so we’re anticipating it will be just as popular in Polegate. We’ve also had a fantastic reaction from our customers to the digital transformation of the restaurant at the Polegate Roundabout, and these new burgers are a great example of what can be achieved as a result.’’

The range, which are served a brioche-style bun, is available in three flavours - The Classic, The BBQ and The Spicy. They are priced at around £4.69 for a sandwich and around £6.19 for a meal.

Duncan Cruttenden, food development director at McDonald’s said: “At McDonald’s we are continually investing in and innovating with our menu to offer something for everyone. When the Chefs Council started to develop this new premium offering, we worked with a brief generated by our customers – they told us they wanted thicker beef patties and high quality ingredients, freshly prepared. We’ve crafted a range that is a truly exciting permanent addition to our menu.

“When we launched the pilot last year we sold out in several restaurants within the first few days, equally when roll-out was extended earlier this year the burger’s had a similarly positive reception. We are excited to be bringing the Signature Collection to even more of our customers with this new phase.’’

