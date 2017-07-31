Polegate cafe to celebrate 10 years in Eastbourne

A Polegate bistro will celebrate a decade of service to the town with a fun day next week.

Lite Bites Cafe on Hailsham Road opened its doors ten years ago and will celebrate the anniversary with a special event on Tuesday August 8.

Cafe owner Lisa Morrison said, “I am delighted to reach this memorable milestone and thank my staff, past and present, for helping me grow the business from very small beginnings.”

The fun day will have a bouncy castle, raffle and children’s games, with money raised going to the Alzheimer’s Society, a cause Ms Morrison says is close to her heart.

She said, “We are looking forward to the fun day and to making exciting plans for the next 10 years.”

Ms Morrison said she started the business completely from scratch in 2007 and thanked her mother Margot Baker-Beall as well as her loyal customers for their contribution to the cafe’s success.

The eatery’s 10th birthday celebrations will also have a children’s art competition, facepainting, free mini cupcakes with every meal and tractor rides for guests to enjoy.

The event will begin at 10am and continue until 3pm. For more information call 488428.