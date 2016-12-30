Plaque unveiling marks end of Eastbourne theatre refurbishment

A plaque has been unveiled by the Mayor at Devonshire Park Theatre to mark the completion of its restoration.

The theatre, which dates back to 1884, has undergone internal and exterior refurbishments, including structural repairs to the tower, repairs to the roof, windows and doors, heating improvements and redecoration of the foyer.

The work is part of the £44m Devonshire Quarter transformation which will upgrade the town’s international sporting, cultural and conference facilities. As part of the project, the Friends of Devonshire Park donated £10,000 towards the redecoration of the foyer.

Cllr David Tutt, Leader of Eastbourne Borough Council, said, “Devonshire Park Theatre is one of the jewels in Eastbourne’s crown and has a wonderfully ornate interior. The renovations are a huge success, making the most of the theatre’s original features and providing an even better experience for theatre-goers.”

Lesley Raven, chairman of Friends of the Devonshire Park, said, “The Friends are delighted with all the renovations and redecorations of the Devonshire Park Theatre. The towers and outside work look extremely good and welcoming, especially the new lighting under the canopy. We were delighted to donate the funds to help with the foyer decorations. We would like to thank everyone who has been part of this project.”

Triton Building Construction carried out the work and conservation surveyors for the project were Faithful + Gould.

Devonshire Park, one of the best examples of a small Victorian theatre in the country, was named after the seventh Duke of Devonshire, who owned considerable lands in Eastbourne, and designed by the architect Henry Currey. Further improvements came in 1903 by theatre architect Frank Matcham, who also designed the London Coliseum and Buxton Opera House.

