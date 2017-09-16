PICTURES: Mini tornado spotted in Eastbourne

A mini tornado was seen in the skies over Eastbourne this afternoon (Saturday, September 16).

Several readers sent the Herald pictures of the tornado, which appeared for a short while during a rain shower.

The mini tornado as seen above the car park at Morrisons in Lottbridge Drove, Eastbourne. Picture by Hannah Buss

It quickly dissipated after the rain stopped and the sun returned.

The mini tornado over the rooftops in Eastbourne. Picture by Kerry Scrase

