Palace date pride for a golden couple

The commitment and determination of two young people to achieve the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award (DofE) was rewarded with an invitation to a presentation in St James’s Palace to receive their Gold Awards.

Adam Moors, from Hailsham, and Georgie Lee, who lives in Polegate, visited the Palace to receive their awards from celebrity presenter Alastair Stewart, the ITV newscaster, after sharing their experiences with HRH The Earl of Wessex,

Trustee for The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award charity.

Also attending the presentation were Adam’s mum, Pam Moors, and Georgie’s dad, Patrick Lee.

They were both thrilled to visit St James’s Palace; and justifiably proud of Adam and Georgie’s achievements.

The pair completed their DofE at Sussex Association for Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus (SASBAH) based at Gun Hill, near Horam.

During the presentation, they met HRH who congratulated them on their successes and heard about a Gold level four-day expedition by canal boat which they completed in 2015.

To achieve a Gold DofE Award, Adam and Georgie each undertook a volunteering activity; learned a skill; took part in physical activities; and attended a week-long residential; as well as planning and completing the expedition.

Acting as a group marshal at the presentation, and looking after a group of Gold Award holders from East Sussex, was SASBAH’s Youth Development Co-ordinator Sophie-Ella Nicholls. She was introduced to The Earl of Wessex, and told him about her experience as a DofE volunteer at SASBAH.

SASBAH’s DofE Centre Co-ordinator, George Collier, was a volunteer steward at the Palace presentation. He explained that one of the guiding principles of DofE is ‘Achievable by All’ and said, “It’s great that young people can participate in DofE alongside each other irrespective of their abilities and all achieve success in this nationally recognised programme. In addition to new skills, they grow as individuals - with greater independence, better people skills and improved self-confidence.”

