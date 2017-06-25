REV DAVID FAREY: We can be too quick to judge other people

So why did Tim Farron resign from leadership of the Lib Dems? From his resignation statement it would appear to be a matter of faith.

He has said that from the first day of his leadership, he has faced questions about his Christian faith, and that to be a political leader and to live as a committed Christian has felt impossible for him.

From the outset he was known as a committed Christian and as a result has faced regular questioning about the issues that Christians are often criticised for, views on homosexuality and abortion.

Was Tim right to resign?

It was his decision and we all have choice, and nobody can really tell what pressure Tim was being put under that caused him to resign.

People can always be too quick to judge what actions people take without fully understanding why someone does what they do.

I would say that it is regrettable he has stood down.

What is also regrettable is the way that anyone who is willing to admit to possessing a Christian faith comes in for illogical and abusive criticism.

There is a general dislike of views that are often associated with Christianity, such as that abortion is wrong and that homosexuality is a sin.

These are seen as outdated and archaic because modern society is much more enlightened.

The problem is that little or no thought is given to the flipside, the reasons why in mainstream Christianity those views are held.

Abortion is seen as taking life because life begins from conception. If you believe that life begins at birth or just before then abortion has logic.

Homosexuality is more complex and lies with the belief in a creator God. If he made the world and humanity in a certain way then any attempt for us to say different is out of line.

God is the boss! But even Christianity has wide ranging views on these issues.

Nevertheless severe and angry criticism of those involved in abortion or are homosexual is not Christian.

Christians who have been involved in any such expressions are not practising true religion.

We live in a complex world where each of us makes choices governed by our experience of life and the circumstances and events we have lived through.

Compassion and understanding should be the hallmarks of Christian faith.

I hope Tim Farron’s resignation will not put off other Christians standing for public office and I hope those who are quick to criticise those of faith will think twice before jumping to conclusions.