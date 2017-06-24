OUT IN THE FIELD: I’m all for mobile phone zero tolerance

We have all come across them. Eyes down, minds somewhere else, their eyes fixated on their phones. They’re called Deadwalkers and they drive me mad.

It’s part of a general trend I guess as few of us, especially those aged 13-30, seem unable to exist without our portable devices for more than a day.

So, hats off to school bosses at St Catherine’s who have decreed that from this week pupils will no longer be able to use electronic devices inside the school building.

If any phones are seen or heard they will be confiscated; on the first occasion the Little Darlings will be allowed to collect the device, however, any subsequent confiscations will result in a phone call home and a parent/carer will be required to collect the device from the school. If pupils refuse to hand over a device, this will result in isolation.

Zero tolerance, I’m all for it.

Good luck to all the ladies who will be putting on their best frocks and fundraising at the annual Lady Taverners summer lunch at The Grand Hotel on Wednesday, June 28. It really is a wonderful fun event and raises thousands for good causes.

If you were one of a number of folk who, like me, went down to Princes Park for the opening of The Boathouse on Monday this week only to find it not open, I and Eastbourne council, which gave me the information, apologise profusely. It now turns out the eatery will be open for business on July 1 so not too much longer to wait. Hopefully.

While I was hotfooting it to the park on Monday in anticipation of a nice cold glass of something, I noticed what a sorry state the old pitch and putt mini golf area is in and how totally unloved it is looking. A council source tells me there are no definite plans yet for the area where the mini golf used to be but the council will be working with the Friends of Princes Park to determine a suitable use that “compliments the new entrance and improved and enhanced café”. We’ll keep ‘em peeled.

Last weekend I was in London for some mega jazz-handing. I caught the West End spectacular that is 42nd Street starring former Eastbourne Rattonian Chris Howell who plays Bert Barry in the show at The Drury Lane Theatre before heading next door to see the lovely Robbie Scotcher playing the lead of Sam in Mamma Mia. What troupers.

I am heading off on my holidays and first stop is Poland for a musical festival and a trip to the Auschwitz camps. See you in two weeks.