EASTBOURNE VOLUNTEERS: Taking time to help out at the Chaseley Trust

By Helen Burton

This week I want to spread word about the amazing work that The Chaseley Trust does, and if you are an artist, there are some really exciting volunteer opportunities to be an artist in residence there. Georgina Kemp from the Trust has written to tell me more.

She writes: “Chaseley cares for adults over the age of 18 with a wide range of severe physical disabilities, including spinal injury, acquired brain injury, stroke and loss of limbs. We also care for those with progressive neurological conditions, such as Multiple Sclerosis, Motor Neurone Disease and Parkinson’s disease. The Chaseley Trust provides expert health and social care for people in a safe, friendly and accessible environment. Chaseley is a home for those who live here and visit, but we think it is more than that. We get to know about our residents dreams and aspirations and work with them as an individual in a friendly and supportive environment. Seeing them reach their goals and produce something they are proud of, gives us all a sense of worth and fulfilment.

“We welcome volunteers who will help us in all sorts of ways, to help us run fundraising events, escort residents on outings and at events and sharing their skills with our residents. Activities can be sedate and relaxing, such as yoga, flower arranging or a visit from Pet Pals. There are also more demanding activities such as gardening, karaoke, boccia or a lively discussion group. We are also open to new ideas and setting up new groups or clubs that could benefit our residents.

“Do you have skills you can share, or time to offer? We are especially keen to recruit volunteers who can help us with fun activities such as IT skills, gardening, decorating, interior design and arts and crafts, however if you have any skill or talent not mentioned then please let us know and we can talk about how you can work with our team at Chaseley Trust to showcase these skills to our residents.

“We have a large art room with lots of bought and donated materials for everyone to use and there is also a good size pottery kiln here too. We also have some bordered gardening plots that have recently been cleared and weeded similar to an old fashioned kitchen garden, where you might like to come and assist our residents to share as an allotment that are ready to have someone’s green fingers to grown fruit, vegetables, herbs or even grow some beautiful plants. We also have a CasBAR, our bistro area with outside seating and are looking for people who would like to develop skills in the hospitality area to help with the day to day running of it, making light snacks or helping to be a dining room host for our residents.”

What a wonderful resource for Eastbourne, with some really exciting opportunities. If you want to find out more please email eastbournevolunteers@gmail.com and we will happily pass your details on to Chaseley.