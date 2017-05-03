New store to open in Eastbourne town centre

A new store is opening in the pedestrianised area of Eastbourne town centre.

Pavers Shoes is taking over the retail unit, which was previously occupied by fashion chain Viyella, at 87/89 Terminus Road.

It is due to open tomorrow (Thursday May 4).

Pavers describes itself as one of the UK’s leading multi-channel comfort shoe retailers.

A company spokesperson said, “We are excited to build upon our firm foundations within the Eastbourne area.

“We already offer a concession within Hillier’s Garden Centre, Pevensey.”