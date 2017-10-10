New fast food eatery for old Eastbourne post office site?

Plans are in the pipeline to turn the former main post office in Eastbourne into a fast food restaurant and take-away.

A plannning application has been put into Eastbourne council to change the use of 143-145 Terminus Road into a KFC.

The building was previously used as a post office before it closed and moved to WH Smith.

The planning application has been submitted by the Herbert Group and detailed drawings on the council’s planning website indicate it will be a KFC take-away with a seating area.