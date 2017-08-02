Moscow state circus arrives in Eastbourne

Performers from Moscow State Circus have braved the rain this week to enjoy Eastbourne’s pier and seaside.

Clowns, acrobats and jugglers from the internationally renowned circus will perform their new production ‘Gostinitsa’ in the town from August 3 to 8.

Performers from the Moscow State Circus enjoying Eastbourne

The show will be hosted by award-winning clowns the Chervotkins Duo and feature acts including the Didyk acrobatics troupe on Europe’s only double Russian swings.

A circus spokesperson said, “The show promises nerve-tingling, edge-of-your-seat thrills for the whole family.”

The Alikhanov Troupe will also perform, with three girls climbing and spinning to the top of a pole, all balanced on one man’s shoulder.

Unicyclists, foot jugglers and trapeze artists will also be a part of the spectacle, performed in a centrally-heated, theatre-style luxury big top.

A performer from the Moscow State Circus on Eastbourne seafront

Fore more visit www.moscowstatecircus.com/locations/eastbourne/