Missing Robertsbridge woman found in farmland

A missing woman from Robertsbridge was found in farmland after police were alerted to her possible location by a member of the public yesterday (Monday, January 23).

Volunteers had joined police in searching a wide area in and around the following Joanna Gibson’s reported disappearance around midday.

A report from a member of the public led officers to open farmland to the north-east of the town where the 63-year-old woman was found wandering a few minutes before 8pm.

She was quickly taken to a warm police vehicle and then home to be checked by ambulance paramedics.

Inspector John Adams said: “I am delighted we’ve found Joanna before night really set in and that she appears to be reasonably unharmed by her experience.

“I would particularly like to thank volunteer members of Sussex Search and Rescue and Search Dogs Sussex, part of Lowland Rescue, who joined us in freezing and extremely demanding conditions; their willingness to devote their own time and resources for the benefit of others never ceases to impress me and my Sussex Police colleagues.

“Also, a big thanks to members of the public who have been looking out for her and sharing our social media messages as we tried to find her.”

