A missing man who suffers from Alzheimer’s has been found.

Geoffrey Fishwick, 67, was reported missing yesterday (January 4) at around 1.45pm from his home address at Foley Close.

Police said he was found around 7.45pm that evening near to Asda at The Crumbles.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said, “Thank you to everyone who helped to look for missing Geoffrey Fishwick.”