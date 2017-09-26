Missing Eastbourne boy is found

Police say a teenage boy who had been missing from his Eastbourne home has been found safe and well.
Michael Kidman, 15, was last seen in Hailsham town centre at around 8pm on Monday evening, but was found safe on Wednesday morning.
