Meerkats post letters to Santa

The ten mischievous meerkats at Drusillas have mailed their wish lists off to the North Pole in the hope that Santa will bring a sleigh-full of festive treats.

The smeerkats revelled with excitement as the keepers presented them with their very own wooden mailbox.

The special delivery was given as part of the zoo’s daily programme to stimulate the animals. Meerkats are very curious creatures and enjoy exploring new and unfamiliar objects. They investigated the unusual offering with great enthusiasm, before posting their letters safely inside.

A selection of novelty nibbles was the top request amongst the group this Christmas. Meerkats enjoy a varied diet of both plants and animals with cockroaches, snails and boiled eggs among their favourites.

However in preference to a customary orange, the meerkats requested that their own stockings were stuffed with a generous helping of grapes this Christmas.

Christmas is a time for families and meerkats like nothing better than being together. They are incredibly sociable animals and live in large organised gangs of up to 30 individuals. Each meerkat has a specific role, with some looking after the young, while others forage or keep look out.

Children can also post their own letters to Father Christmas at Drusillas. The letter box is located in the Events Arena, collecting people’s wishes until December 23.