Mayor of Eastbourne opens new community centre

Eastbourne’s mayor helped celebrate the opening of a newly refurbished community centre last week.

The Hub on the Hill was opened on Sunday July 2 with mayor Pat Hearn cutting the ribbon.

Mayor Pat Hearn cut the ribbon at the Hub on the Hill SUS-171107-094252001

“The relaunch was the culmination of five years of fundraising, donations, grants and hard work,” said Andrew Clements at St Michael and All Angels Church

The former scout hut in the grounds of the church has been transformed into a multipurpose area with a main hall, refreshment area, office and toilets.

The renovation of the space previously known as the Faith Hut was driven by Father Sebastian Mattapally and Father Michael Blanch with the help of volunteers.

“The lovely lawn area and established trees make this a desirable facility for community use, safe away from the main road and traffic,” said manager Penny Blanch.

The hall, which will serve as a base for the Eastbourne Montessori Pre-school on weekdays, has a newly refurbished unisex toilet, disabled access and baby changing facilities.

For booking or further questions, contact Penny Blanch on 747944.