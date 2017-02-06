Man pulled from sea off Eastbourne

A man had to be rescued from the sea off Eastbourne in the early hours of Sunday morning by volunteer lifeboat crews.

An RNLI spokesperson said the inshore lifeboat was launched at 5am after reports a man in a very distressed state had entered the icy water near Eastbourne Pier.

The spokesperson said, “As the lifeboat arrived, he was washed ashore.

“The lifeboat crew made an initial assessment of the man’s condition before he was handed into the care of the waiting emergency services.”

No further details have been released.