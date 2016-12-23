Man jailed for violent robbery

A robber is now facing 12 years behind bars after being found guilty of robbery.

Marcin Purlis has been sent to prison having been found guilty of a nasty robbery in Eastbourne, where an armoured transit driver was attacked with a hammer.

At around 9.30am on July 9 2015, a G4S van was making a delivery to the HSBC in Edward Road in Eastbourne.

The delivery driver, a 44-year-old man, was leaving the van with a carry case to transfer money when he was attacked with a hammer outside the van. He was hit on his body and the knees.

The victim managed to push the suspect away, however he managed to grab the carry case and left in a car. The victim was able to raise the alarm but suffered an injury to his knee and hip and had to be treated in hospital.

The robber left in a dark blue Volkswagen Golf, which was spotted a short time later in Foxglove Road where the cash box was abandoned.

The car, which had previously been stolen in London, was later found abandoned in Shalfleet Close, Shinewater.

CCTV was released of the robber and a caller contacted police to say they recognised him as Purlis.

The next day he was arrested on suspicion of the robbery. On December 18, 2015 Purlis was charged with the robbery.

The 35-year-old, of Jasmine Close, Eastbourne, was found guilty of robbery at Lewes Crown Court last Friday (December 16).

Detective sergeant Dave Tye said, “Despite Purlis telling detectives he had a good alibi, we worked hard with CCTV and forensics to link him to this violent robbery. This was a nasty attack on a transit courier driver and I am pleased we have been able to bring Purlis to justice.”