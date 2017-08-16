Man hands himself in following Eastbourne bus attack appeal

A man has handed himself in to police in connection with an assault on a bus in Eastbourne.

On Tuesday (August 15) a 31-year-old man went into Eastbourne Police Station in connection with the attack, when a man was punched in the face on a Stagecoach bus earlier this month.

Sussex Police say the attacker was arrested on suspicion of assault resulting in actual bodily harm.

He has been released under investigation, according to a police spokesperson.