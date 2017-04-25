Man attacked and robbed on Brighton’s Lower Esplanade

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted and robbed on the Lower Esplanade in Brighton early on Saturday (April 22).

The 20-year-old victim from Surrey came to Brighton to celebrate a friend’s birthday when he was attacked at about 1.30am by a group of youths.

He was knocked unconscious to the ground close to the Boat Museum and suffered a serious head injury. He was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, where he is undergoing treatment.

Four people were arrested including a 20-year-old woman, a 23-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of robbery and a 16-year-old boy was detained on suspicion of robbery and grievous bodily harm.

They have been released pending further investigation.

Officers are looking to identify two men urgently that are suspected to be involved in the attack. They formed part of a larger group suspected to have been socialising on the Lower Esplanade before the incident.

The first man is white, aged about 18, 6’, of muscular build and was wearing a light blue or grey hooded top and carrying a drawstring rucksack.

The second man is black, aged about 18, with short dreadlocks worn in knots.

Detective Sergeant Cheryl Lewendon said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed this vicious assault or anyone who has any information about this incident.”

If you were in the area at the time and witnessed the incident or have any information contact police by emailing 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk online quoting serial 45 of 22/04.