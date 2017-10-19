Major search at Beachy Head for missing woman

There was a major search operation at Beachy Head last night (Wednesday) after the car of a missing woman was found there.

Suzannah Jane Brown, a 28-year-old PR worker, was reported missing from her home in Chiswick yesterday, according to Hounslow Police.

Police found the car at Beachy Head last night.

Officers and coastguard teams were called to search for her at around 2am.

A spokesperson for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said Eastbourne and Birling Gap Coastguard and Newhaven Lifeboat joined in the search but stood down in the early hours.

Teams have returned this morning along with a coastguard helicopter from Lydd.

Photo by Eddie Mitchell

Anyone who has any information as to her whereabouts is asked to call 101.