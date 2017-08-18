Magistrates Court results for the Eastbourne area

The following are court results for the Eastbourne area at Hastings Magistrates’ Court from August 3 - August 9.

August 3:

Samantha Bradley, 32, of Midhurst Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to interfering with a motor vehicle with the intention of theft. The offence took place at Lushington Road, Eastbourne, on May 8. She also admitted to being in breach of a suspended sentence, made by an earlier court, for threatening behaviour. The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement.

Declan Hutchinson, 34, of Langney Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to failing to leave an area of Eastbourne, when required to do so under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act. The offence took place at Seaside Road on July 19. He was given a six month conditional discharge.

Stephen Nugent, 52, of Rockhurst Drive, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Peugeot vehicle on Southfields Road, Eastbourne, on July 18, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 67 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He also pleaded guilty to driving without a licence. He was fine £267 and banned from driving for 22 months.

Maya Simmons, 19, of Hartfield Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Bolton Road, Eastbourne, on July 18, while over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 67 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was fined £120 and banned from driving for 18 months.

Jeremy Whitecross, 41, of Seaside Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Eastbourne on July 17. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance on the same date. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and banned him from driving for 18 months. He was fined £120 for the insurance offence.

August 4:

Darren Sands, 39, of Hamsey Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to entering St Elizabeth Church, at Eastbourne, on March 30, and stealing a purse and its contents, a cash tin and contents of £150 and two wedding rings. He admitted being in breach of a conditional discharge, made by an earlier court, for two offences of burglary and possession of cannabis. He was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison, suspended for two years. The court also issued a restraining order banning him from entering St Elizabeth Church, in Victoria Drive, Eastbourne.

August 8:

Maureen Dean, 52, of Southfields Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to causing a computer to perform a function with intent to gain unauthorised access to data or a programme held in it. The offence took place at Eastbourne on November 7 last year. She was sentenced to ten weeks in prison, suspended for one year. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was that it was ‘a serious offence with a breach of trust involving vulnerable adults’. The court also made a community order with a requirement of 240 hours of unpaid work and ordered her to pay £400 in prosecution costs.

August 9:

Rachel Kenward, 44, of Wakehurst Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to assaulting a man by beating him. The offence took place at Eastbourne on July 11. The court made a community order with a requirement of 40 hours of unpaid work.