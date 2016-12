The Hydro Hotel became the first hotel in Eastbourne to install a Public Access Defibrillator (PAD) for access by the hotel and the general public in the street.

Jonathan Owen, general manager, met with Cllr Alan Shuttleworth who presented a cheque for £400 from the Hydro Hotel to the Eastbourne First Responder to supply the defibrillator. John Kenton Page, group secretary for Eastbourne First Responders, was also at the presentation.