Lifeboat rushes to help person struggling in water

A lifeboat was launched to reports of a person struggling in the water near Seaford.

The Newhaven crew was called after a person was unable to exit the water off Splash Point at around 5.30am on Friday (June 23).

According to the RNLI, as the lifeboat headed across the bay at full speed the struggling person managed to make it ashore, thanks to the intervention of two quick-thinking members of the public.

One, the RNLI said, used a life ring to throw to the casualty, whilst the other called 999.

The lifeboat was stood down at the scene and was back alongside and ready for service at 6.40am.

If you see someone in difficulty along the coast, don’t hesitate to call 999 and ask for Coastguard.