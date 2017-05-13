Killer cocaine batch on the streets of Eastbourne

A strong batch of heroin and cocaine circulating in Eastbourne is being blamed for two drug-related deaths in recent weeks and a number of overdoses.

Police are warning drug users and the street community about the drugs.

In a couple of cases the cocaine found to have been taken was nearly 100 per cent pure.

Now police have issued a warning through the drop-in centres for drugs users and the street community to beware of the ‘bad batch’ of drugs in circulation on the street.

Detective Inspector Neil Ralph said, “Since April there have been a number of drug overdoses in the town and two drug-related deaths.

“We investigate all drug overdoses and drug-related deaths and look to identify who has supplied the drugs and seek a prosecution.

“This can be difficult at times because it is often the case the only person who knows the source of the drug is deceased.”

Det Insp Ralph warned, “Taking drugs in any form is dangerous, particularly when the user does not know the purity of the drug.”