Kids are all set to take control of the bandstand during the holiday

Kids will be taking charge of Tuesdays at the Bandstand this summer as the weekly Kid’s Party Nights return featuring all the latest chart-topping music from a live band and the resident DJ.

The weekly musical experience will see the Bandstand transformed into an outdoor disco.

Alternating between Disco Nights and Live Band Party Nights each week, Tuesday August 1 has a live four-piece party band ‘Aka’, as they take children through a range of pop tracks and party favourites, led by lead singer Mel Hayes.

Eastbourne councillor Margaret Bannister said: “These evenings are a superb way to introduce younger music fans to the Bandstand.”

Parents can join in or sit back and watch the kids having fun with a chilled glass of wine from the bar.

Leo the Lifeguard will be meeting children and leading the conga around the Bandstand, and there will be a bubble machine on disco nights. Kid’s Party Nights run every Tuesday from 7.30 – 8.30pm (doors open 7pm) with DJ Oli on August 8 and 22, and live music from Aka on 1, 15 and 29 August. Tickets in advance cost £4 per adult and £5 per child, or £5 / £6 on the door.

To book call 01323 410611, or book online at www.eastbournebandstand.co.uk.

