Injured Eastbourne fox rescued by wildlife crew

A fox believed to have been hit by a car is now in the care of a wildlife rescue team.

The female, found near Willingdon Road, was rescued by crew members from East Sussex Wildlife Rescue and Ambulance Service (WRAS) yesterday (Tuesday, December 27).

A spokesperson for the charity said, “This beautiful fox has been admitted. Found in one of the fields by a dog walkers, rescuer Tony attended on scene and contained the fox quickly.

“This is the third fox we have admitted in seven days with varying issues.”

Centre manager Chris Riddington said, “She’s made it through the night and the vet has seen her now and believes she has nerve damage.

“It’s going to be a long road to recovery.

“I’m always hopeful, we are going to keep trying and see how she does.”

The fox is currently being encouraged to take fluids mixed with specialist food.

Recently another fox was hit by a car near Langney shopping centre, but the team were unable to help it and it died.

WRAS is a charity which looks after wildlife casualties across East Sussex.

To find out more, visit www.wildlifeambulance.org or like the Facebook page East Sussex WRAS.