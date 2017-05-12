Emergency services are currently at an incident at Beachy Head.

Police were initially called to the beauty spot at around 4.15pm this afternoon (Friday, May 12).

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “We had a report at 4.15pm on Friday, May 12 that a person had fallen from the top of Beachy Head. Emergency services are attending the scene.”

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) confirm it was asked for assistance by Sussex Police at around 4.20pm.

Coastguard teams from Eastbourne and Birling Gap are assisting at the scene and a search and rescue helicopter from Lydd has been tasked to attend.