Illicit Eastbourne metal detecting: Police want to talk to two men

Police are keen to talk to two men in connection with illicit metal detecting which took place at Butts Brow, Eastbourne, on Sunday, November 6.

The site is close to a memorial for a B24 Liberator bomber crew whose aircraft crashed there during the Second World War.

PCSO Daryl Holter, a heritage crime officer with Sussex Police, said earlier publicity about the incident had brought positive information from the public.

He added, “We would now like to follow up on this information and we’re keen to trace the two men seen with metal detectors in the images shown.

“If you know who they are, or if you recognise yourself, please get in touch so that we can discuss the matter.”

Illicit use of metal detectors can lead to permanent loss of important historical information or artefacts, and damage land which may be protected.

To contact police concerning this incident, please email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or phone 101, quoting serial 0720 of 21/11.

Alternatively, you can get in touch with the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 (www.crimestoppers-uk.org).

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/eastbourne.herald

3 Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.