Holidaymaker blasts young people sitting on cliff edge

A holidaymaker has spoken of his horror as he watched a group of young people sitting on the edge of cliffs at Beachy Head.

Several chunks of the cliff at the notorious spot have fallen into the sea in recent years and people are constantly being warned to stay away from the edge because it is unstable.

Beachy Head SUS-170418-153215001

Photos have appeared on social media of people lying on the cliff edge as well as sitting there with their legs dangling over the 400 feet cliffs.

The latest photos were taken by holidaymaker Bartosz Zakrzewski on Sunday (April 16).

Bartosz said, “I had a great pleasure to visit Eastbourne for a holiday break this weekend and as part of my trip I wanted to see the cliffs so me and my friends ended up at Beachy Head Lighthouse.

“That is where I saw a horrifying view when four young people were sat literally on the edge of a cliff.”

Coastguards have once again renewed their warning for people to stay away from the cliff edge.