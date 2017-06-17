Have you seen missing David Reid?

Police are concerned for the welfare of David Reid, 47, from Eastbourne, who has been reported missing.

A police spokesman said: “David was last seen at Cooden Beach railway station, Bexhill-on-Sea, at 8.30am on Friday (16 June) and is believed to have caught a train to London.

“He is described as white, 5ft 10in, of heavy build, with a goatee beard and brown hair. He was wearing along-sleeved tee-shirt bearing a Japan logo, khaki shorts, trainers and a light grey baseball cap with a dark grey peak.

“David went missing on Wednesday June 14 and stayed two nights at the Cooden Beach Hotel before it is thought he boarded a London-bound train from platform one at the nearby railway station.

“However, it is also possible he may have remained in Sussex.”

Anyone seeing David or knowing of his whereabouts is asked to contact police by emailing 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk, reporting details online at https://sussex.police.uk/appealresponse or phoning 101, quoting serial 474 of 17/06. In an emergency, please dial 999.