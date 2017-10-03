Hailsham woman dies in crash

A woman has died after a crash yesterday (Monday).

Witnesses are now being sought to the single car crash on the C16 Marklye Lane, Rushlake Green, near Heathfield, in which a red Vauxhall Tigra hard-top convertible left the road on a sharp bend and came to rest in a field.

Sussex Police say the passenger, a 90-year-old woman from the Hailsham area, died at the scene.

The driver, an 88-year-old man also from the Hailsham area, suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton.

The Kent, Surrey and Sussex air ambulance attended and the road was closed with diversions in place until 6pm.

The incident is thought to have occurred between midday and 1.15pm.

Anyone who saw what happened or who noticed the Tigra shortly before the crash is asked to contact police.

They can do so online or by phoning 101, quoting Operation Offwell.