Gobble on Eastbourne Pier owner’s £300 Christmas turkey

There’s Christmas, and then there’s the Sheikh’s Christmas: Eastbourne Pier owner Sheikh Abid Gulzar swooped in at a charity farming show to buy a whopping £300 turkey.

He visited the showground at Ardingly for the annual South Eastern Prime Stock Winter Fayre, where there was a cattle show, carcass show and pig show.

Some of the best prize meat and livestock was being auctioned for charity, and Mr Gulzar decided to bid for the very best turkey, weighing a thumping 63 pounds.

He paid £300 for the turkey, and after further pledges to double the amount £1,200 was raised for a farmer’s charity.

Mr Gulzar said, “I went to buy the very best turkey and the very best lamb, which I can then serve at our Christmas events.

“It was all beautifully presented. At the same time I managed to raise money for the charity as well.

“Not a bad afternoon’s work!”

