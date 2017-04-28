Gala gives swimmers real boost

Members of Eastbourne Swimming Club showed great future potential at a Gala event held at Littlehampton recently.

Having recently taken over as Head of Performance, James Nock, together with new Head Coach, Adrian Smith have been hard at work developing and administering a brand new strategy and plan to Eastbourne Swimming Club.

The event saw a huge step forward in the development of the club’s future potential. There was a great team spirit, with lots of jokes and a great friendly atmosphere, leading to a relaxed but focused group of swimmers.

There were some big personal bests from many of the team, with lots of the swimmers edging nearer and nearer to South East Regional Qualifying Times.

Of particular note was Adrian Wright, who broke the 16 and over 200m Individual Medley record and Kian Day who broke the 14 and under 200m Breastroke record.

The Club looks forward to more future success.

