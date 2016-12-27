Free event on energy savings

Wealden District Council is running free events to encourage residents to switch to Smart Energy meters in the new year.

It is hoped the metres will save residents money and provide a boost to the environment by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Councillor Graham Wells, cabinet member for housing, said, “We’re encouraging our residents to start 2017 on the right foot by coming along to one of these Smart Energy Events.

“As well as finding out about Smart Meters you’ll be able to learn the latest in home energy efficiency, get independent advice from energy bill switching experts and winter resilience tips from Citizens Advice. With events taking place across Wealden there’s sure to be at least one near to you and I really recommend coming along.”

The nearest event is taking place at Herstmonceux Village Hall, Main Hall, Hailsham Road on Wednesday January 18, between 1.30pm and 5.30pm. There will be a speaker from 3.30pm.