Four star joy for Eastbourne’s Hydro Hotel

Eastbourne’s Hydro Hotel has been awarded 4 stars by the AA – for the first time in the hotel’s 120-year history.

Previously a 3 star property, the 4 star rating is a result of ‘recent investment and improvements made to the hotel and service’, according to the hotel management.

Hydro Hotel SUS-170724-112650001

The AA cited the improvements made in the past seven months with the bedrooms, restaurant, ballroom, lounges and the service of note.

The property scored particularly highly with hospitality, public areas, gardens and grounds, food and cleanliness.

Jonathan Owen, general manager said, “We are delighted to have been awarded 4 stars from the AA.

“Over the past few months we have invested over £400,000 in refurbishing all areas of the hotel and improving our food offering and customer service.

“We have also carefully renovated our grounds with subtle floral improvements to maximise the setting and elevated sea view, relined the outdoor swimming and added new sun loungers. It is full credit to all my colleagues to achieve four stars and we will be celebrating as a team to acknowledge all the hard work everyone has put in.”

Andrew Oxley, head of hotel and hospitality services at the AA, added, “The AA are extremely pleased to award the Hydro Hotel 4 stars as it is a reflection of the hard work that their dedicated teams put in every day and the incredible results of their refurbishment.”

In addition, the Hydro are investing in further improvements with a highlight being the addition of an outdoor wedding facility, named the Coastal Terrace, opening in August.

The hotel has secured an outdoor wedding ceremony license and will enable couples to take their vows within the private grounds overlooking the sea. A custom-made dome with open sides has been created with guests seated alfresco to ensure a memorable setting.

For more information on booking a stay with the Hydro Hotel, visit www.hydrohotel.com or call 01323 720643