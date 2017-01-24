Fly tippers now face up to £400 on the spot fines, warns Wealden

Fly tippers can now be fined up to £400 on the spot by Wealden District Council’s Street Scene Officers.

The council can now issue Fixed Penalty Notices to fly tippers, where appropriate, instead of instigating criminal proceedings.

Fly tipping in Wilmington SUS-170124-125616001

But, should a person who has been issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice choose not to pay, they can still be prosecuted for the original offence.

Cllr Ann Newton, cabinet member with responsibility for landscape and conservation, said, “The new powers to issue Fixed Penalty Notices will provide Wealden with another weapon in its arsenal to help crackdown on fly tippers.

“Our street scene team has been successful in taking a number of fly tippers to court, and they will continue to do so.

“Spot fines will be particularly useful in small scale cases of environmental crime when the only penalties available were cautions, warning letters and clearance costs.

“Whatever the size, fly tips in the Wealden countryside are a terrible eyesore and something we will not tolerate.

“There are six Household Waste Recycling Sites in the District, and we provide a special collection service for bulky waste. More details on our website.”

Large scale or multiple fly tipping offences will continue to be pursued through the courts as this still provides a more effective method of penalising offenders and deterring others.

The courts can impose higher fines and offenders could face a prison sentence.

Wealden’s Street Scene Team has a successful record of investigating and prosecuting those who fly tip within the District, resulting in a lower number of fly tips annually than many other authorities in the South East.

In the last year the council achieved a custodial sentence of six months for one fly tipper and total penalties of £940 for another person who disposed of their waste incorrectly.

Other investigations are currently with the council’s legal team for progression to court.

Household Waste Recycling Sites are located in Forest Row, Wadhurst, Heathfield, Crowborough, Maresfield and Hailsham.

You can find further information about these facilities on the East Sussex County Council website: www.eastsussex.gov.uk/environment/rubbishandrecycling/recyclingsites/wastesites

Details of Wealden’s bulky waste collection service can be found here: www.wealden.gov.uk/Wealden/Recycling_and_Waste/Household_Waste/Waste_Special_Collections.aspx