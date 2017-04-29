Firefighters tackle blaze by Langney Shopping Centre

Firefighters have tackled a fire next to a major Eastbourne shopping centre.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed there was a fire on the first floor roof of a derelict house in Swanley Close, which is next to the Langney Shopping Centre in Kingfisher Drive.

Firefighters tackling a blaze at a derelict house in Swanley Close in Eastbourne, by Langney Shopping Centre. Picture: Dan Jessup

Four fire engines were sent to the scene from Eastbourne, Hailsham and Pevensey stations due to the amount of calls that were received by the public.

Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and a main jet to put out the fire.

One eyewitness said she noticed a lot of smoke after driving out of the shopping centre car park.

The fire service left the scene at just after 4.45pm today.

Firefighters tackling a blaze at a derelict house in Swanley Close in Eastbourne, by Langney Shopping Centre. Picture: Dan Jessup

When asked if the fire was being treated as accidental or arson, a Sussex Police spokesman said the fire would be investigated.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

Firefighters tackling a blaze at a derelict house in Swanley Close in Eastbourne, by Langney Shopping Centre. Picture: Dan Jessup

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.