Emergency services called to Eastbourne crash

Emergency services were called to reports of a two-car crash in Eastbourne last night (Saturday).

Police and paramedics were called to the collison in Langney Rise at around 9.40pm.

Emergency services were called to a collison in Langney Rise last night SUS-161127-125847001

The occupants of the vehicles were checked for minor injuries at the scene but did not require hospital treatment.

The road was briefly closed while emergency services and recovery teams attended.

Pictures by Dan Jessup.

