Elderly man hurt in collision on Pevensey road

Firefighters were called to a road accident in Pevensey this morning (Wednesday, November 30) involving a car and a van.

Two fire engines from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) attended the scene on Wallsend Road in response to a report of the collision at 10.59.

According to ESFRS, first aid was administered at the scene until paramedics arrived.

One elderly man was treated by emergency crews and firefighters made the area safe for the public.

Crews left the incident at 11.33 this morning.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said, “Emergency services were called to Wallsend Road in Pevensey Bay at 10.50am to a collision between two vehicles.

“It involved a Ford KA car and a Mercedes Sprinter van. No one is believed to have been seriously injured and recovery was on scene at 11.10pm.”

