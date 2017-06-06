easyJet coffee branch coming to Eastbourne

Budget coffee chain easyCoffee – founded by easyJet tycoon Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou – is looking for an Eastbourne site.

The chain launched in the UK last year with just two sites in London and one in Southend-on-Sea in Essex, but is now branching out.

Its first Sussex coffee shop is opening its door in nearby Hastings on Friday (June 9), with free coffee being given out to the first 100 customers.

And easyCoffee bosses say they hope to open up in Eastbourne very soon.

The chain is competing against high street stalwarts such as Starbucks and Costa Coffee by selling its drinks for just £1.

See www.easy.coffee for more information about the chain.