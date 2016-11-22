Eastbourne Youth Radio packs the airwaves again

Eastbourne Youth Radio (EYR) has celebrated its 16th year in broadcasting. The popular radio station aired directly from Sussex Downs College, Eastbourne.

Organised by Eastbourne Education Business Partnership (EEBP), this year’s broadcast included students from 25 Eastbourne schools and other organisations who each presented and produced their own 60-minute radio show.

All shows were broadcast live across three - November 16-18. The students, who were aged five to 19, presented the programmes on a range of topics. Each broadcast featured a variety of items such as: ask the teacher, food tasting and live musical performances.

This year’s EYR coincided with Anti-Bullying Week 2016, the theme of which was ‘Power for Good’. Some of the schools decided to use their air time to explore the topic using the influence of the airwaves to demonstrate ‘Power for Good’. For the third year running, EYR was broadcast in partnership with Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC), Katy Bourne.

EYR is made possible by local businesses who sponsor each individual show, allowing students the capacity and confidence to produce and present. In a message from EYR, programme manager Tim Sorensen said, “A huge thanks and congratulations from the EYR Team for delivering 55 hours of brilliant programmes on EYR 2016. We were treated to a fantastic variety of material and coverage in collaboration with Anti-Bullying Week and ‘Power for Good’. A big thank you of course to our participating schools and the 45 sponsors without whom it would not be possible to stage EYR each year.”

Highlights across the three days included ‘Meet the Media’, where students were able to quiz industry experts, and ‘Answer Back’, an opportunity for students to post questions to MPs and local businesses covering both local and national issues, of which Brexit was a hot topic.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/eastbourne.herald

3 Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.