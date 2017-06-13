Eastbourne woman’s success in Miss Sussex competition

An Eastbourne woman has won the title of Miss Sussex 2017 and will now represent the county in the Miss England finals in July.

Naomi Faith, a colour technician for Toni & Guy hairdressers in Eastbourne, competed against 63 other women to win her place in the finals.

Ms Faith said, “It is the most amazing feeling. The people you meet and the confidence it gives you is life changing.

“The competition has made me the person I am today, I never had much confidence or thought I would get this far.”

On June 4, women from across the country took to the catwalk at Kelham Hall in Nottinghamshire, modelling outfits including ones they created themselves from recycled products in an ethical fashion show.

The theme was ‘Lady in Red’ and the winning outfit was worn by Miss Nuneaton Jodie Duckworth who decorated her ensemble with recycled bottletops.

The contestants were also set a fundraising task in the run-up to the semi-finals, for which Eastbourne girl Naomi did a 12,000ft skydive to raise funds for Miss World charity Beauty with a Purpose.

National director of Miss England Angie Beasley said, “The competition is about being beautiful inside and out, we are not just looking for a pretty face.”

The grand final will take place at the Vox Conference Centre in Birmingham on July 14.