Eastbourne woman competing to be Miss Sussex

An Eastbourne woman has been selected to compete for the title of Miss Sussex.

With the public’s help, Naomi Faith, aged 23, could go on to compete for Miss England.

As part of the pageant there is a Miss Popularity competition for the woman with the most text votes. This acts as one judge on the panel for Miss Sussex.

Naomi is a hairdresser and she once did a 12,000ft skydive for the charities Beauty with a Purpose and Macmillan.

To vote for Naomi, text MISS SUSSEX08 to 63333. This costs 50p plus the standard network rate.

Miss England is held every year to find the nation’s only entry to Miss World.

The winner will join Miss Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to compete for the title and the coverted Miss World crown and its first prize of $100,000.

For more information about the pageant and to read terms and conditions, visit www.missengland.info/regionals/sussex